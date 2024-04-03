Wayne Rooney or Luis Suarez? Gerard Pique picks favourite between the ex-Manchester United and Liverpool stars

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has made his pick between his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney and ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Both Rooney and Suarez were regarded as two of the best strikers of their generation during their prime. While the latter is still playing, now at MLS side Inter Miami, Rooney retired a few years ago.

Pique has had the opportunity to play with best strikers and observed them from close quarters. While he spent a lone season with Rooney at United in the late 2000s, the centre-back played six seasons with Suarez at Barca and achieved a lot of success, including the 2014-15 continental treble.

However, when asked to pick between the two, Pique had no hesitation in naming Rooney, the all-time Manchester United top-scorer. The Spaniard explained his choice (as per UtdDistrict), terming Rooney 'incredible':

“I would say Wazza. Rooney was, at that time in his prime, was incredible.”

In 238 games across competitions with Suarez, Pique had four joint goal contributions, scoring three. Meanwhile, he played 13 games with Rooney without a goal contribution but won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Liverpool have had hugely contrasting campaigns. While United are languishing in sixth in the Premier League after 29 games, the Reds are two points clear at the top as they seek their second league title in five years.

Both sides have also had contrasting fortunes in Europe. United crashed out of the continent after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group, while Klopp's side play Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

United and Liverpool had contrasting results in the league at the weekend. While United drew 1-1 at Brentford, the Reds came from behind at home to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 to surge to the top of the standings.

Both sides are next in action in midweek, with United visiting Chelsea on Thursday (April 4), while the Reds host basement side Sheffield United on the same day.

