Wayne Rooney names England's most important players ahead of Euro 2024, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham snubbed

England icon Wayne Rooney has named the most important players to the Three Lions' cause as they head to Germany for Euro 2024. The former Manchester United forward believes his country will depend on Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane in the tournament over the likes of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Speaking on the Overlap, the recently appointed Plymouth Argyle boss said:

“Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford are England’s most important players. Jordan is important to England because Gareth Southgate doesn’t rotate him in the friendly games, so we’re yet to see what the other goalkeepers can do."

Wayne Rooney explained his choices, adding:

“I played with Pickford at Everton, and I was in the England squad when he first came into the team. Due to the way that Pickford is, they judge him because he’s a bit lively and some of the bits he does in goal."

"Joe Hart and Aaron Ramsdale are similar. They are a bit fidgety and that does not fill you with confidence but you are used to seeing Pickford now and you know he performs. I think it would be a big concern if he was to get injured.”

Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford will have the task of delivering England's first piece of silverware in over 70 years at the 2024 Euros this summer.

Wayne Rooney believes Harry Kane is England's greatest-ever player

The former striker is among the nation's greatest-ever players himself and is only surpassed for national team goals by the Bayern Munich star.

The Plymouth Argyle head coach told the Overlap:

“I think Harry Kane is an incredible player. The goals he’s scored, the assists and as of the last few years, I would say he’s England’s greatest ever player. He’s always professional and he never misses a game, which is a common theme with players like Jude Bellingham, Kane and Phil Foden.”

Harry Kane has been one of the stand-out players in the England national team over the last decade and has stood as the benchmark for upcoming talents like Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is his nation's all-time leading goalscorer with 62 goals in 89 appearances.

The Englishman has never won any silverware in his illustrious career but will be keen to change that at Euro 2024.