Wayne Rooney picks Manchester United star as he names top 5 players in the Premier League so far this season

Wayne Rooney has named Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as the fifth-best player in the Premier League this season. This is despite United's catastrophic display and results in the league so far.

Ad

In an interview with Amazon Prime, the 39-year-old was asked to rank his top five Premier League players this season. He said (via Football365):

"In fifth place, I think I’ll probably go with Bruno Fernandes. Obviously Man United haven’t had a great season but he’s been the one consistent player who keeps producing so I’ll go with Bruno for number five."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"In fourth place, I’d probably go with Morgan Gibbs-White. I think he’s had a fantastic season for Nottingham Forest, creating and scoring goals and being the main player there in my opinion. In third place, I’d go with Cole Palmer. I know of late he hasn’t scored the goals he did at the start of the season, but I still think he’s been really influential for Chelsea this season. In second place, I’d go with Isak from Newcastle. I think his all-round play, his goals, obviously scoring the goal in the final as well. Isak would be my number two pick and my number one pick would be Mo Salah."

Ad

While United are languishing in 14th place in the league rankings, Fernandes has been productive in the final third. As the Red Devils skipper, the Portuguese has bagged 17 goals and provided 18 assists in 50 appearances.

This includes 18 goal contributions in 32 Premier League games. This goes on to show that Fernandes has been decent, but his brilliance has arguably been overshadowed by the Red Devils' dip in performance.

Manchester United leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have commenced negotiations with Wolves and are reportedly leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha. The aforementioned report also claimed that personal terms between Cunha and Manchester United are being talked about.

Ad

Part of United's issues this season has been connected with goalscoring. The duo of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have also struggled to remedy the difficulty situation.

This has compelled United to go in search of an alternative number nine who could change their unwanted fortunes. Cunha, who has netted 16 goals and four assists in 31 games this season, is highly anticipated to solve Manchester United's attacking dilemma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More