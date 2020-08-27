Wayne Rooney sends a message to Lionel Messi about Premier League transfer and a potential Ballon d'Or

Manchester United and England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has urged Lionel Messi to move to the Premier League to continue his career at a top club. The Barcelona captain has decided to leave Camp Nou after consecutive disappointments in Europe and the La Liga.

Speaking to TalkSport, Wayne Rooney said, despite his age, Lionel Messi remains one of the best players in the world. The 33-year-old Argentine scored an incredible 25 goals and contributed 21 assists in just 32 La Liga starts last season.

"I know he’s getting older but he’s a player who no one has seen before .Messi has everything – he can create goals, score goals, dictate the game and is the best player of all time."

Wayne Rooney chooses Lionel Messi ahead of his old friend Cristiano Ronaldo 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZVMNGCkXDV — Goal India (@Goal_India) August 27, 2020

Wayne Rooney thinks Lionel Messi could win another Ballon d'Or in the Premier League

Wayne Rooney lost out to Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League finals of 2009 and 2011, a brilliant side managed by current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The 33-year-old has dominated world football along with Cristiano Ronaldo over the last decade.

"He’s one of the only players I’ve sat there and watched and been in awe of. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have set a standard we won’t ever see again and are a different level."

Wayne Rooney spent a season in the MLS with DC United, before returning to play for Championship side Derby County as a player-manager. When asked if the United States is an option for the six-time Ballon d'Or, Rooney was confident Messi can still cut it among the best.

💬 Journalist Marcelo Bechler on Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona:



"The transition from Rosario to Barcelona was hard for Messi & he doesn't want the same to happen to his kids. This is one of the reasons that could make him stay at Barcelona."



🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/qcDU2XH8D2 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) August 27, 2020

"The United States shouldn’t be in his mindset at all because he’s too good for that level. He is miles ahead for that level. "

Manchester United and Manchester City are the only two clubs who could probably afford the Barcelona man, although City have a significant advantage given they are managed by Pep Guardiola. However, the 34-year-old insisted his former side can also help take the Argentine to another Ballon d'Or.

"He could come to the Premier League and be the Player of the Year. One million per cent. If he surrounds himself with Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes, he could win a seventh Ballon d’Or."