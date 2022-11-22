"We have 10 dances prepared for each match" - Brazil attacker makes incredible celebrations claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia 

Brazil attacker Raphinha made an incredible celebration claim ahead of his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia.

The Barcelona star said that they have ten different dance moves ready. The Selecaos are set to take on Serbia in Group G on November 25.

Speaking ahead of the game, Raphinha told the media (via ESPN):

"To tell you the truth, we already have dances prepared for up to the 10th goal, We have some 10 dances prepared for each match, one for the first, one for the second, one for the third ... If we score more than 10, then we'll have to start innovating."

Superstars like Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and more like to celebrate goals by performing various dance moves. There is no doubt they will look to set the 2022 FIFA World Cup on fire and show off their well-rehearsed dance moves.

Brazil superstar Neymar said that the World Cup is his greatest dream

Team Arrival - Brazil: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil superstar Neymar recently said that winning the World Cup is his greatest dream. Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the tournament in Qatar, he said:

“The World Cup is my greatest dream, It has been since I understood what football was. Now I’m getting another chance so I hope to make it.”

Neymar further stated that despite all the fame, he remains a normal person.

“I’m a normal person, despite all the pressure – being known around the world, wearing the number 10 and anything else my name entails, I try to be as down-to-earth as possible in order to be normal. I have friends and family just like everybody else. I’m a human being with feelings."

He continued:

"Sometimes I wake up sad, other times very happy. My moods are as random as the next person’s. But I don’t feel too much pressure and I use that as strength. I’m very proud of who I’ve become as a person and a player.”

He added:

"You learn with everything you experience in life, from your mistakes along the way. No one’s born perfect and no one becomes perfect but you grow as life throws obstacles in your way. So it’s much easier to deal with this as the person I am today compared to when I was 22 or 23.”

