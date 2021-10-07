"We have more than €20m to spend in January" - Barcelona CEO makes transfer claim and provides update on 2 key contract extensions

Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has spoken about the club's transfer business ahead of the winter window. The Spaniard hinted at the Blaugrana's budget while providing an update on the progress of contract renewals.

He explained:

"We're not over the hill yet and we still need to reduce our outgoings, but we can sign and renew [players]. The contract renewals of Pedri and Ansu Fati are on the right track and the player exits [at the end of August] generated more than €20m per La Liga's Fair Play rules, so we can sign if we consider it necessary?"

Reverter also spoke about Barcelona's current financial status, blaming the previous administration for overspending on transfers and wages. He said:

"Between 2016 and 2020, there was a 61 per cent increase in the payroll, which is the same as Juventus’ entire payroll, caused by new signings and player renewals.

"The signings were made at high prices and by signing contracts that included new remuneration concepts such as loyalty bonuses and end-of-contract premiums that increase future spending."

He added:

"If the same squad had been kept in this season, the payroll would have amounted to €835 million, 108 per cent over recurring revenue. Moreover, these operations have resulted in significant and unusual intermediation costs in previous years."

Who could Barcelona sign in January?

Barcelona let go of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer

Barcelona had a difficult experience in the summer transfer window as they were forced to let go of key players to align with La Liga's wage cap policy.

Having trimmed down their wage bill, the Catalan giants can now look forward to adding a couple of players to their ranks. However, with a meager €20 million budget, they can't be too ambitious.

According to reports, Barcelona are eyeing a loan deal for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling when the transfer window reopens in January. They are also said to be exploring the possibility of signing Edinson Cavani on loan from Manchester United.

It is worth noting that the Blaugrana's top target is RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo. However, they will need to generate revenue from outgoing transfers to meet the Spaniard's price tag worth around €50 million.

