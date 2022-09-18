“We absolutely need him in our team”, “Gotta be the starters long-term” – Tottenham fans urge Conte to regularly start 26-year-old who ‘rarely plays’ after 6-2 win over Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur fans believe Antonio Conte should be playing Yves Bissouma more often to improve their midfield.

The 26-year-old has started just one Premier League game for Spurs since his £26.2 million move from Brighton in the summer (Transfermarkt). Big things were expected of the combative midfielder when made the switch to north London, but he has yet to make an impact at the club.

Conte has instead decided to play the midfield pairing of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Højbjerg. However, many Tottenham fans feel the experienced duo do not offer enough creativity.

Fans have made the assessment following their side's emphatic 6-2 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League at home today (September 17). Son Heung-min scored an extraordinary hat-trick, despite only being brought on as a substitute after an hour.

Conte's men fell behind at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Bentancur put the hosts in front against a desperate Leicester side.

Bissouma only came on in place of Dejan Kulusevski in the 70th minute, but Tottenham fans are beginning to think he should be getting more of an opportunity. After the full-time whistle, supporters took to Twitter to express their feelings on their midfield options:

켄 @Sonny7i During this international break we should be doing everything we can to get Bissouma ready and up to speed. We absolutely need him in our team, he’s our best midfielder During this international break we should be doing everything we can to get Bissouma ready and up to speed. We absolutely need him in our team, he’s our best midfielder

🦑 @tmzette Bissouma/Skipp gotta be the starters long term Bissouma/Skipp gotta be the starters long term

⚜️ @thfcharleyy Get Bissouma on man this midfield display has been horrible Get Bissouma on man this midfield display has been horrible

dz ⚪️🇮🇹 @dzthfc Can’t string two passes together and people think Bissouma isn’t good enough for this team Can’t string two passes together and people think Bissouma isn’t good enough for this team😂😂

Michael Hamilton COYS 🇯🇲 @NLAHamilton Every game this season we lose the midfield battle, we have a player in Bissouma who dominates teams, he rarely plays 🙄 Every game this season we lose the midfield battle, we have a player in Bissouma who dominates teams, he rarely plays 🙄

JRTSPURS @jrtspurs 5-3-2 is the way forward with bissouma starting. 5-3-2 is the way forward with bissouma starting.

dz ⚪️🇮🇹 @dzthfc Hojbjerg and Bentancur is a shit pivot man. Stop benching Bissouma Hojbjerg and Bentancur is a shit pivot man. Stop benching Bissouma

Antonio Conte believes Yves Bissouma is "struggling" to adapt to Tottenham tactics

Ahead of the game, the Italian boss was asked about how the Mali international is settling in at his new club. He promised that Bissouma would be used more in the near future.

Spurs have a brutal fixture list coming up before the FIFA World Cup in November and Conte reassured his midfielder by stating (as per The Independent):

“The only (new) player that is struggling a bit with the tactical aspect is Bissouma, but also he is improving a lot in every aspect, so I am sure when we start again and play 12 games, for sure he is another player I can count on."

He talked about how other new players like Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, and Ivan Perisic have been key in this busy schedule for Tottenham. Conte said:

“When you have the possibility to work, to have more time, especially with new players, you can bring all the players into our idea of football. For sure in this first part of the season I wanted to play with the old players because they knew very well which is our idea of football, but now I think we are doing good steps with Richy, with Clement (Lenglet) and with Ivan Perisic."

He added:

"But I think that in the next 12 games, I have at least three players that I can count on much more in the way that I did in these seven (sic) games.”

