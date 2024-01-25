"We absolutely want to keep them" - Ligue 1 club's director confirms Manchester United transfer target will not be sold in the January window

OGC Nice director Florent Ghisolfi has poured cold water on Manchester United's chances of signing Jean-Clair Todibo.

The French defender is on the Red Devils' radar amid a superb run of form with Francesco Farioli's side this season. He's made 15 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

Reports claim that Manchester United are one of several Premier League giants including Chelsea and Liverpool keeping tabs on Todibo. Nice value the France international at €60 million.

However, Ghisolfi moved to downplay any chances Todibo and Liverpool target Khephren Thuram leave the Allianz Riviera. He said (via SportsMole):

"As we've said since the offset, we are working on stability, and stability is keeping your best players. Jean-Clair and Thuram are definitely that, as players and as leaders as they are vice-captains. We absolutely want to keep them."

Manchester United's plot to sign Todibo has been aided by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' arrival at the club. The British billionaire is the Ligue 1 club's owner and he and his team are overseeing footballing operations at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has dealt with injury issues to his defense this season. The likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez have missed large portions of the ongoing campaign.

Thus, Ten Hag is in the market for a new defender and Todibo is top of that list. He has three years left on his contract with Nice and is a former Barcelona youngster.

Raphael Varane could reportedly leave Manchester United this summer

The Red Devils may be prepared to offload the Frenchman.

Raphael Varane could be headed for the Old Trafford exit door, perhaps making way for Todibo this summer. It was initially believed that the Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils expires in June 2025.

However, Football Insider reports that Varane's current deal expires this June. He's free to talk to clubs from abroad this month as a result and a return to Ligue 1 with Lens is a possibility.

Varane, 30, has been at Manchester United since August 2021 when he arrived from La Liga giants Real Madrid for €40 million. But, it's been somewhat of a difficult time for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner at Old Trafford.

The veteran defender has struggled with fitness issues and this has led to him coming in and out of Ten Hag's first team. He's started eight of 12 league games this season, helping his side keep five clean sheets.

Manchester United have the option to extend his contract by a further year. But, it's claimed that they may be looking to get Varane's astronomical wages off their books.