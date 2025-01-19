"We have to accept the result" - Hansi Flick highlights key reasons why Barcelona drew to Getafe

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick opened up about his side's recent LaLiga draw with Getafe. After winning the Supercopa de Espana and entering the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey, the Blaugrana were expected to carry their form into the league. However, it was not to be at the Estadio Coliseum on Saturday (January 18), where they managed just a 1-1 draw.

Barcelona began the game in dominating fashion, with Jules Kounde opening the scoring (9'). They couldn't keep things tight at the back, though, and Mauro Arambarri equalized from point-blank range (34') after a rebound fell kindly to him.

Hansi Flick analyzed the result, telling the press after the game (via Barca Universal):

“I counted some of the chances we had, and usually with those chances we are able to score one or two more goals, but we didn’t, so we have to accept that. That’s the way it is."

Trending

He continued:

“In the first half, we lacked speed in our game. The passing wasn’t fast enough, we didn’t switch the game to the other side as well as we should have. Also, the positioning of the players in the first half wasn’t good.

“We wanted to do better, and that’s what allowed them to get back into the game. I think in the second half we tried everything and in the end, we have to accept the result."

Barcelona's LaLiga form has been problematic in recent weeks. In their last eight league games, they have secured just one win, pushing them from the top to third place in the table.

Barcelona full-back targeted by racist abuse in Getafe match

Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde was a target of racist abuse at the Estadio Coliseum during their 1-1 draw against Getafe. The 21-year-old opened up about the incident, telling the press that he informed the referee of the same during the first half.

Balde explained during an interaction with Movistar (via ESPN):

"I received several racist insults from the fans here. It's lamentable and something that should not keep happening. I advised the referee what had happened in the first half. He activated the league's protocol in the second half, but I don't know exactly how it works from there."

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick also commented on the situation during his post-match press conference, condemning the actions of those who had hurled racist insults towards Balde. The issue of racism has been a consistent pain point in Spanish football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback