"We have to acknowledge that" - Ruben Amorim makes honest claim about gap between Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of PL clash

Ruben Amorim has offered a candid assessment of the gap between Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides on Sunday, October 19. The Portuguese gaffer admitted that United are currently going through a rough patch and doesn’t ‘know how long it’s going to take’ to match up with Liverpool.

The Merseysiders equaled United’s number of top-flight league titles won (20) after their Premier League triumph last season. To put it mildly, both teams have been on opposite sides of the spectrum in terms of achievements in recent years. Manchester United finished 15th in the league standings last season and are still yet to secure consecutive Premier League wins under Amorim’s reign.

In a press conference on Friday, Amorim was asked how the Reds’ recent dominance and United’s struggles have widened the gap between the two clubs and what could be realistically done to close it.

"That I don't know,” Amorim responded. “Sometimes things change really fast, but if you see the history of both clubs, you can feel sometimes a club is winning, winning, winning, and the other club is having a bad moment. That happened with Liverpool when Manchester United were winning everything. And that happened to Manchester United when Liverpool was winning everything.

"So, we have to acknowledge that, to be really honest with the fans. But we can win any game, so if we think about just winning the next game, which is the most important thing, then we can win the next game. If we are going to fight and be at the same level as Liverpool in the future, that is the idea. I don't know how long it's going to take."

Ahead of the clash, United are 10th in the table, while the Reds are in second position.

Ruben Amorim rules Manchester United star out of Sunday’s trip to Liverpool

In the pre-match press conference of Sunday’s clash with Arne Slot's side, Amorim confirmed Lisandro Martinez will not travel with the rest of the squad to Anfield. Martinez is yet to feature in a match for Manchester United this season. He has been on the sidelines since February, when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in a 2-0 league defeat to Crystal Palace.

On Martinez’s availability, Amorim told reporters:

“Licha is near, but almost returning to the trainings with the team.”

Amorim also said Noussair Mazraoui is doubtful for the game. The Moroccan hasn’t played since the 2-1 home victory over Chelsea in September.

