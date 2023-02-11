"We are not afraid" - Villarreal star sends message to Barcelona ahead of La Liga clash

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is positive about the Yellow Submarine's chances of causing an upset over La Liga table-toppers Barcelona at home this weekend.

Barcelona will face Villarreal in their 21st La Liga match of the season on Sunday, February 12. The game will be held at the Yellow Submarine's home, Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Blaugrana go into the match on the back of fine form, having won each of their last five league games. They are also placed at the top of the La Liga table, with 53 points to their name so far.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with 31 points, having won nine, drawn four and lost seven of their 20 matches. They go into Sunday's match on the back of a two-game losing run as well.

Despite their form, Torres believes Quique Setien's side have what it takes to cause problems for Barcelona. The Villarreal defender also claimed that his side are not afraid of the league leaders. He was quoted as saying by Barca Blaugranes:

“They are a team that is in a good moment of form, that dominates many phases of the game, they like to have the ball and they are more vertical than in other years."

“If we apply good pressure and use all our senses, we have a lot to gain. We are not afraid. They are having a very good season and have mastered many facets of the game. We are doing well against teams like Barcelona, who want to have the ball.”

Setien will be hopeful that the likes of Torres are on song as he looks to lead Villarreal to a good result against the Blaugrana on Sunday. It is worth noting that the Spanish tactician was in charge of the Camp Nou outfit for a brief period in 2020.

Barcelona can extend lead to 11 points with win against Villarreal

The Catalans currently boast an eight-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid. They now have the opportunity to go three points further ahead of Los Blancos on Sunday.

A victory over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica would see them take an 11-point lead at the top of the table. Real Madrid do not have a league match this weekend as they are in Morocco for their FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal.

After Sunday's match, Barcelona will turn their attention towards their mouth-watering UEFA Europa League clash with Manchester United. The first leg of their tie will take place at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

