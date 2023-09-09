“We both agree it’s scandalous” – Pundit makes bold Ballon d’Or claim involving Liverpool superstar 

Pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft made a Ballon d'Or claim involving Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Alisson hasn't been nominated in the top 10 of the 2023 Yachine Trophy.

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson is a surprising absence in the shortlist. Fjortoft has shared his take on the same, tweeting:

"Just spoke to one of the best goalkeeper - coaches around about Alisson Becker not being amongst FIFA‘s Top 10 - keepers. We both agree it’s scandalous."

Liverpool had a below-par campaign last term, as they only finished fifth in the Premier League last term. Alisson, though, kept his personal performances up to the mark.

He made 47 appearances across competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets. Since his 2018 move from AS Roma, the Brazilian has made 235 appearances across competitions for the Reds, keeping 104 clean sheets.

His contribution to Jurgen Klopp's team's recent success has been massive, and Alisson remains an important part of the team despite not being nominated for the Ballon d'Or or the Yachine Trophy.

Who is the last Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or?

Michael Owen remains the only Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or, and the Englishman did the same in 2001. Owen made 297 appearances for the Anfield club during his career, scoring 158 goals and providing 50 assists.

Apart from the Reds, the Englishman also represented clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Owen also played 89 games for England's national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 12 assists.

He won a Premier League with Manchester United, a UEFA Super Cup, a UEFA Cup, one FA Cup and two EFL Cups with the Anfield club. Owen is widely regarded as one of the best English strikers of all time.