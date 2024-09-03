"We agreed everything" – Al-Ittihad president Loay Mashabi opens up on failed move for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate

Al-Ittihad president Loay Mashabi has claimed that his club had reached an agreement to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane earlier this summer.

Last month, famed journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Al-Ittihad were keen to add Mane to their ranks on either a loan move or a permanent deal. Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema had allegedly urged his club to snap up the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich winger.

However, a potential move for the Senegalese failed to materialize in the end. Revealing the reason behind the failed transfer, Mashabi said (h/t X/@JacobsBen):

"We agreed everything with Al-Nassr for Sadio, but the player then refused to move."

Mane, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has established himself as a crucial starter for Al-Nassr since leaving Bayern for €30 million last summer.The 32-year-old has scored 19 goals and laid out 13 assists in 50 games across competitions for his club.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr will next be in action in a Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ahli at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday (September 13).

Jamie Carragher likens Liverpool superstar to Cristiano Ronaldo after Reds' recent win

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Gary Neville Podcast, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that Mohamed Salah will age like fine wine similar to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (h/t This Is Anfield):

"I'm not sure it will be his last year [at Liverpool]. I think Mo Salah is a little bit like Ronaldo. Most footballers think 35 is the time to finish. I think Mo Salah will be looking at his late thirties and winding down then in his head. He will be looking at breaking every record he possibly can, either in the Premier League or Liverpool."

Carragher, who represented Liverpool 737 times as a player, added:

"I think he is aware of his status and I find it very difficult to see Mo Salah in the Saudi Pro League, for instance, next season. He is playing that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Showering praise on the 32-year-old Egyptian, Carragher concluded:

"There are a lot of players, wingers, or wide forwards who have more medals than him but there will be very few wide players with the quality and numbers of goals. You think of Ronaldo at United. I think he is right up there alongside Ronaldo as the best winger we've seen in the Premier League."

Salah, who registered a goal and two assists in Liverpool's 3-0 league win at Manchester United earlier this Sunday, has opened the 2024-25 season on a fine note. He has found the back of the net three times and provided as many assists in three league games for his club.

So far, the former Chelsea and AS Roma attacker has bagged 160 goals and contributed 72 assists in 266 Premier League games.

