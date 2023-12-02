"We weren't allowed to touch him in training" - Former Barcelona star reveals how it was training with Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has shed light on how it was to train with Lionel Messi.

Todibo had the opportunity to share the pitch with Messi at the Nou Camp for two years and witnessed the iconic Argentine in training. He revealed the extraordinary measures taken to protect the legendary playmaker during training sessions.

The Nice defender, speaking to the Ligue 1 Show, disclosed that teammates were instructed not to physically engage with Messi (via talkSPORT):

"At Barcelona, we weren't allowed to touch him in training. That sounds far-fetched but it's true, we had to be careful, that's normal. He's the GOAT! You don't want to injure him."

Lionel Messi's impressive 15-year tenure at Barcelona was marked with a trophy haul, including three Champions League trophies and a staggering ten La Liga titles.

The Argentine's influence was pivotal in cementing the club's status as one of the world's most formidable football clubs, as he went on to win six Ballon d'Or awards while playing at Camp Nou.

While Messi's career continues to flourish with his current club, Inter Miami, where he has already notched 11 goals in 14 games, Todibo's trajectory took a different turn. After a challenging stint in Spain with limited opportunities, he returned to France, where he now plays for Nice.

Lionel Messi on tension with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi recently opened up about a simmering tension with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, stemming from remarks related to the 2021 Ballon d’Or. The legendary Argentine clinched the prestigious award and included Lewandowski in his comments afterward.

However, Lewandowski later questioned the sincerity of Messi's statements. This left the Argentine disappointed, which was palpable during the 2022 World Cup match between Argentina and Poland.

In an interview with ESPN, Lionel Messi admitted to deliberately targeting Lewandowski on the field, fueled by his annoyance at the Polish striker's earlier statements. He revealed (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I ignored him during the game because it was him and I was angry and thought he shouldn’t have said what he said. I was very angry. If I was deliberately dribbling because it was him? Yes."

He continued:

“After that, we met and talked and agreed that it was a misunderstanding. He was upset because what he said didn’t match what was reported. Then he went to Barcelona and we talked about many things about the club, the city and everything.”

Now, Lewandowski has taken over the goalscoring mantle in Barca, where he has racked up 41 goals in 62 games so far.