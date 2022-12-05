“We already deserve a little respect” – Achraf Hakimi insists Spain should be ‘afraid’ of Morocco ahead of FIFA World Cup knockout clash

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi feels his team 'deserves respect' ahead of their Round of 16 clash with Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday (December 5).

The Atlas Lions won Group F ahead of heavyweights Croatia and Belgium with seven points in three games, including four against those two nations. They held the Vatreni to a goalless draw in their opening game before seeing off the Red Devils 2-0 in their next in what's one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Hakimi, playing in his second World Cup, reckons Morocco deserve respect for what they have achieved in the competition as he sent an ominous message to Spain that his team should not be taken lightly.

Speaking ahead of the clash, he said (via Sport):

"We were first in the group, and I think we already deserve a little respect. I think Spain knows it, and they have to be a little afraid of us. They have to be afraid of us, the truth. And why not give the surprise again?"

Morocco have truly been a sturdy team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, conceding just once. That was an own goal by Nayef Aguerd in their 2-1 win over Canada. So technically, the north African side are yet to ship in a goal from their opponents, while Hakim Ziyech has run the show up front with his brilliant creativity.

Hakimi, born in Spain to Moroccan parents, praised the team's coach Walid Regragui for instilling a winning mentality in the side and believes in the possibility of an upset win over Spain. He added:

"The coach has transmitted a winning mentality to us, and it doesn't matter who comes, we have to play our game, in the we're in line. We drew against Croatia and beat Belgium and Canada, who are great teams, and why not the one that comes next. Spain knows that we'll go through first and that they have to be afraid of us".

Spain face Morocco in potential banana skin at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain might be the favourites on paper, but Morocco aren't to be taken lightly. The Atlas Lions gave Croatia and Belgium, the runners-up and the third-placed team of the 2018 World Cup respectively, a serious run for their money.

Scoring against Morocco won't be easy, so Luis Enrique's team will look to put pressure on them right from the off.

The two teams clashed in the group stage of the last FIFA World Cup. That ended in a 2-2 draw, with La Roja scoring an injury-time equaliser to go through to the knockouts.

