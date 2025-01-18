  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • "We have already started negotiations" - Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque's wife confirms divorce plans after controlling behavior left her helpless

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Jan 18, 2025 06:47 GMT
Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque's wife Dayana Lins has revealed that the couple are in talks for a divorce. The Brazilian forward joined the Catalans last January as a rising star in his nation.

However, he failed to strike a chord under former manager Xavi. The LaLiga giants opted to send him out on a season-long loan to Real Betis last summer.

The player has done well so far at the Andalusian club, registering seven goals and two assists from 26 games across competitions. The 19-year-old even scored his club's only goal against Barcelona in the recent 1-5 Copa del Rey defeat (January 15), but his personal life appears to be in turmoil.

Sharing the news via a video on social media, Lins claimed that the player's attitude changed after he arrived in Europe.

"I intend to separate, we have already started negotiations, unfortunately, the marriage did not work out... When we arrived in Europe, his attitude began to change... I think it was because of the pressure of football, and that I was supposed to be his safe haven, but he took out his stress with very harsh words and attitudes that I am not prepared to talk about," Lins said (via GOAL).

Vitor Roque and Lins got married in December 2023, just ahead of the player's move to Barcelona.

Can Vitor Roque fight his way back into Barcelona?

Barcelona agreed to a reported €40m deal with Athletico Paranaense for the services of Vitor Roque in the summer of 2023. The player was initially scheduled to arrive at Camp Nou a year later.

However, the move was fast-tracked and the Brazilian ended up joining the club in January 2024. The move was expected to counter Real Madrid's acquisition of Endrick, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu six months later.

Initially signed as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement, Vitor Roque failed to live up to expectations. He struggled to come to terms with the rigors of Spanish football and finished the season with just two goals from 16 games.

While he has done well on loan with Real Betis, it is hard to imagine a way back into the current Barcelona attack. Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal have forged a new-look trident that has been blowing away opposition this season. Meanwhile, Vitor Roque is under contract with the Catalans until 2031 but Betis have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

