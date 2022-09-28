"We always speak about it, but nobody does anything" - Real Madrid forward Rodrygo says he's used to racism after ugly scene in Brazil 5-1 Tunisia

After witnessing yet another ugly instance of racism in football, Real Madrid striker Rodrygo has slammed the authorities for not taking a sterner stance against racism.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil took on Tunisia in their final match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night (September 27). Tite’s men produced a stellar performance, securing a comfortable 5-1 victory in Paris. While it was a great result for Brazil, the occasion was marred by a distasteful act of racism towards Brazil striker Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



We stand with you, Richy We are disgusted by the racist abuse of Richarlison at last night’s game between Brazil and Tunisia. This has no place in football, or anywhere.We stand with you, Richy We are disgusted by the racist abuse of Richarlison at last night’s game between Brazil and Tunisia. This has no place in football, or anywhere.We stand with you, Richy 💙 https://t.co/lXIkBv96si

After scoring a goal in the 19th minute, Richarlison went towards the corner flag to celebrate. A banana was hurled at the Tottenham Hotspur man from the stands, possibly by a disgruntled opposition fan.

Speaking on 'El Partidazo de COPE', Rodrygo said that they were used to be racially abused, and criticized pertinent authorities for not doing anything about it. The Real Madrid forward, who was brought on as a substitute in the 79th minute, said (via Marca):

“We are used to it, that always happens.”

When asked whether or not stricter actions were needed to tackle racism, Rodrygo answered:

“Yes, of course. We cannot do anything more. We always speak about it, but nobody does anything.”

10 days ago, Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior was racially abused in the Madrid derby, but no strict action has yet been taken against the abusers (via Football-Espana).

Brazil’s Richarlison claims acts of racism will prevail as long as they go unpunished

Richarlison, who scored as well as provided an assist against Tunisia, took to Twitter to express himself in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s incident in Paris. Like his young teammate Rodrygo, Richarlison also called for stricter actions, stating that abusers will continue to roam unchecked as long as they are not held accountable.

Richarlison Andrade @richarlison97 Enquanto ficarem de "blá blá blá" e não punirem, vai continuar assim, acontecendo todos os dias e por todos os cantos. Sem tempo, irmão! #racismonão Enquanto ficarem de "blá blá blá" e não punirem, vai continuar assim, acontecendo todos os dias e por todos os cantos. Sem tempo, irmão! #racismonão https://t.co/p8GqMPqUKa

His tweet read (translated to English):

“As long as they stay "blah blah blah" and don't punish, it will continue like this, happening every day and everywhere. No time bro!”

The country's Football Confederation has also condemned the act, justly calling it vehemently unacceptable.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Após o segundo gol do Brasil, uma banana foi arremessada em direção a Richarlison. A CBF reforça seu posicionamento contra a discriminação e repudia veementemente mais um episódio de racismo no futebol.: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Após o segundo gol do Brasil, uma banana foi arremessada em direção a Richarlison. A CBF reforça seu posicionamento contra a discriminação e repudia veementemente mais um episódio de racismo no futebol.📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF https://t.co/hcUqBjFxrz

The federation's tweet (translated) read:

“After Brazil's second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison. The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football.”

