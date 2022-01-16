"We always stick together and fight to improve" - Victor Lindelof admits Manchester United players are 'not happy' with where they are in the Premier League table

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted that the Red Devils are not happy with their current position in the Premier League table. However, he quashed claims about discord in the dressing room.

Ralf Rangnick's side dropped points in the Premier League yet again, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes' brace had put Manchester United in the driving seat, but a late comeback from Steven Gerrard's side saw the two teams share the spoils.

The draw means United remain seventh in the Premier League table, with 32 points from 20 games. However, the dropped points at Villa Park is another blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four. They trail fourth-placed West Ham by five points, albeit with a game in hand.

Lindelof has conceded that the Red Devils are not happy with their position in the table, insisting that the players are working to set the record straight. The defender told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News) in this regard:

"At a club like this, you should always be fighting for the top places; we know we want to be there. and that's where we should be. Of course, we are not happy with where we are at in the table at the moment. That is why we come in here every day and try to improve that. We want to be higher up in the table; that is always the main objective for us."

There have been suggestions that several players are not in good spirits under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Lindelof, though, has said that the players continue to stick together despite recent results. He said:

"The mood in the camp is good; we have always been a tight group, and, of course, if you win games of football, it makes life easier. Especially at a club like this, if you do not win games, then it is more difficult, but, like I said, we have always been a tight group, and even if we perform well or if we do not, we always stick together and fight to improve as a group."

Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League next

Manchester United will hope to bounce back from their draw against Aston Villa when they lock horns with Brentford. The Red Devils will take on Thomas Frank's side in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A win against Brentford would see Ralf Rangnick's side go level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal and two points off West Ham.

