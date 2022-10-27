“We always swap messages and I’m very happy when he scores or plays well” – Vinicus Jr reveals he is ‘close’ to England star at Manchester United

Vinicius Jr. has revealed that he shares a close relationship with Manchester United's English attacker Jadon Sancho.

Sancho and Vinicius have played against one another in youth football. Both players have represented their national teams in various age groups.

The Real Madrid winger said that he is happy for the former Borussia Dortmund man when he gets on the scoresheet and the duo exchange messages as well.

Here's what the Brazilian attacker said (via SportBIBLE):

"I am very close to Sancho, who I played against in youth football. I always wish him the best. We always swap messages and I'm very happy when he scores or plays well."

Sancho is yet to win over fans at Manchester United since making a move back to England from Dortmund at the start of last season.

The Manchester City academy product has only scored eight goals and provided five assists in 52 appearances for United since arriving at Old Trafford.

His performances have been inconsistent this season as well. The Englishman has three goals and two assists from 14 games in all competitions.

Vinicius Jr., on the other hand, is slowly forging into being one of the best players in the world. The promise was always there from the flashy Brazilian. However, he was often criticized for lacking the pedigree to produce the desired end product.

However, he has been extremely effective in recent seasons for Los Blancos. The Brazilian scored the winner for the Spanish giants in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool last year.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 17 games across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season.

Manchester United are set to take on FC Sheriff in the Europa League next

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are set to return to action against FC Sheriff on Thursday (27 October). Erik ten Hag's side are second in Group E with nine points from four games. They are three behind first-placed Real Sociedad.

A win at Old Trafford against Sheriff will seal them a spot in the next round of the competition. The Red Devils won the first meeting between the two sides by a scoreline of 2-0.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo were on the scoresheet for the Premier League club during that game.

