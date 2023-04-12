"We always want what we don't have" - Liverpool star admits he's jealous of a specific trait that teammate Darwin Nunez possesses

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has admitted that he is jealous of Darwin Nunez's determination to score goals. He claims that he has no thoughts of shooting even when in range and instead thinks of passing to the forwards.

Thiago has not been at his best since joining the Reds from Bayern Munich but is still one of their better players. Speaking to the media, Thiago admitted that he was jealous of Nunez's ability to shoot from range. He said:

"When you are into the game, when you are living the game, you just react. You cannot think too much, but running is not my thing. My thing is about making the team play slow or fast when we have to. For the best players in the world - and I don't have this - it is about trying to score 40 goals a season. I say to Darwin (Nunez), I never have had the feeling in my life to shoot the ball 30 metres in front of me and say I will win this race to get it. I feel jealous sometimes of that, for sure. But this is life, we always want what we don't have."

Thiago on his 'no-look' passes at Liverpool

Thiago is known for his 'no-look' passes and has admitted that he uses them as a way to trick opponents. He added that there it should be precise as there are a lot of factors that could go wrong.

He said:

"It is a way to trick the other guys (opponents) so I can get the ball to my team-mates in a better position," he says. "You have to look at the ball to see whether it is close enough to make a proper pass. You also have to take a look before and if you see a body moving (in your peripheral vision) you can say 'okay, I will do this pass' because you've seen him (team-mate), you know exactly where he is."

Thiago added:

"Then, for the no-look pass, you have to avoid putting your body or eyes where you want to put the ball. The speed (of the pass) and knowing how the player will behave when he receives the ball allows you to decide if you give it to him. I prefer to give the ball to players on the run than to a player's feet because it will be better on the run."

Liverpool are out of contention in every competition this term and are now battling to finish in the Premier League top four. They are eighth right now, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with nine games left.

