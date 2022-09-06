"We should all appreciate the GOAT", "And they say he is the troublemaker" - Manchester United fans impressed with Ronaldo's leadership as footage emerges of his reaction to Saka's goal

Manchester United fans have hailed the leadership qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo following his actions after Arsenal's equalizer on Sunday (September 4).

The forward has been consigned to a place on the Red Devils' bench after it was made clear that he wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer. Ronaldo has only started one of Manchester United's six games so far this term and has been a second-half substitute for the rest of their matches.

The Portuguese is yet to score or provide an assist this term and there are doubts as to whether the veteran striker can adapt to Erik ten Hag's high-pressing style. Despite his lack of goal contributions, the Portugal captain is still clearly offering plenty on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Manchester United took the lead against Arsenal in their most recent encounter. However, Bukayo Saka equalized for Mikel Arteta's side on the hour mark after the Gunners dominated the start of the second half. Sport Bible has released fan footage of Ronaldo attempting to encourage his teammates following Saka's goal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner can be seen attempting to inspire the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes while new boy Tyrell Malacia clearly took his words on board.

These tactics clearly worked, as Manchester United retook the lead shortly after thanks to Marcus Rashford. The Englishman later doubled his tally to secure an impressive 3-1 win.

After footage emerged online of Cristiano Ronaldo's motivational tactics, fans took to Twitter to praise the veteran attacker. Here are some of the reactions:

Erik ten Hag expected to recall Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's Europa League opener

The Red Devils' recent upturn in form has largely silenced those who are calling for Ronaldo to return to the starting lineup. Ten Hag has previously stated the forward's lack of game time was linked to the Portuguese's lack of pre-season game time.

Following their disastrous start to the campaign, United have now won four Premier League games in a row. Ten Hag appears to have settled on a first-choice starting XI, with Marcus Rashford being given the nod at centre-forward.

As per The Mirror, the Dutch boss is set to give Ronaldo a start during Thursday's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. This season will mark the first time that the five-time Champions League winner will be involved in Europa League action.

Ten Hag is also set to start club captain Harry Maguire, who has been on the bench since the humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

