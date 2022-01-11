“We aren’t stopping” – Agbonlahor urges Gerrard to reunite Coutinho with former Liverpool ace at Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged current manager Steven Gerrard to pursue Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez in order to reunite him with former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona last week in what is undoubtedly the highest-profile signing in the history of the English club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor could not contain his excitement over the deal and praised Steven Gerrard for the acquisition. He said:

"This is no Mickey Mouse ex-footballer, this is Steven Gerrard, one of England and Liverpool’s greatest ever players. He is going to have the most amazing relationship with the likes of Coutinho."

Agbonlahor also jokingly urged the Liverpool legend to bring in his and Coutinho's former teammate Luis Suarez. He said:

“Go and get Suarez next! Us Villa fans we aren’t stopping."

Coutinho has barely played for Barcelona this season, having made only five starts in La Liga so far. The Brazilian does not seem to be in Xavi's plans going forward. Therefore, a loan move to Aston Villa suits all parties involved.

"Players are going to want to play for Steven Gerrard" - Agbonlahor on the former Liverpool captain

Gerrard and Coutinho were teammates for two years

Agbonlahor also went on to heap praise on Steven Gerrard for for getting a deal of such magnitude over the line. He said:

"Even when Steven Gerrard mentioned it to the chief executive, he probably thought, "really? You can get that over the line? Gerrard is probably like, "yeah, he's my mate. Give me one second and I'll give him a call." He will have that effect on players he even hasn't played with as he's Steven Gerrard."

"Honestly, when I first saw it I thought 'nah'. Then I thought "yeah, this is Steven Gerrard". Players are going to want to play for Steven Gerrard the player, never mind Steven Gerrard the manager who has done so well in a short space of time. Getting Coutinho in now will attract even more players in this window."

Agbonlahor also explained how he thinks Coutinho will fit into the Aston Villa side and how the move will benefit the former Liverpool man heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He explained:

"It's such an exciting signing because yes, Coutinho has not been in the form he showed at Liverpool, but if [Gerrard] can get 70 per cent of the Coutinho from Liverpool. The goals he used to score from outside the box, the quick feet – honestly, it is so exciting. It suits the formation of Aston Villa. Gerrard likes his full-backs to provide the width and his two No.10s to be inside behind the striker."

"He needs to have a good 18 games himself for his next move and for the World Cup, especially. He wants to be in Qatar. It suits both Barcelona, Coutinho and Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard, I spoke to him after the Coutinho signing and he said, "onto the next one."

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. Welcome, Philippe Coutinho!Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷

