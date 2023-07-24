We asked Google AI who will have a better 2023-24 season between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (& it had a very interesting answer)

Google AI has offered a multi-faceted opinion when asked to state who will have a better 2023-24 campaign between Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

When confronted with the aforementioned question, Google AI replied:

"It is difficult to say who will have a better season in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Both players are still in good form and they are motivated to win trophies. Here are some factors that could influence who has the better season:"

"The quality of the teams they are playing for: Al-Nassr is a stronger team than Inter Miami, so the former will have more opportunities to score goals."

It further noted:

"The level of competition in their respective leagues: The Saudi Pro League is not as competitive as the MLS, so the Portuguese will have a better chance of winning trophies."

"The age of the players: The former Real Madrid forward is 38 years old, while the ex-Barcelona attacker is 36 years old. Both players are still in good form, but they are not getting any younger."

"The motivation of the players: Ronaldo is a proven winner and he will be motivated to win trophies in Saudi Arabia. Messi may not be as motivated to win trophies in MLS, as he has already won so much in his career."

"Ultimately, it is up to the players themselves to decide who has the better season. If both players continue to perform at a high level, they will both be in contention for individual awards and team trophies."

Messi, 36, started his life at Inter Miami with a bang earlier last week. He scored a stunning injury-time free-kick winner in his team's Leagues Cup 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 22.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is set to start his 2023-24 campaign for Al-Nassr later this month. The 38-year-old is possible set to be seen in action in their Arab Club Champions Cup group game against Al-Shabab on July 29.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Who had a more productive time in 2022-23 season?

After locking horns against one another for nine straight campaigns in the La Liga, followed by a few gruelling seasons in Europe, the arch-rivals are now set to continue their respective careers in two opposite sides of the planet. While the Argentine will be seen in action in the US, the Portuguese will feature in Saudi Arabia.

Last season, Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 matches for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), guiding them to two trophies. The Inter Miami star averaged a goal contribution at an excellent interval of 89 minutes despite being in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo endured a tough time at Manchester United before shining at Al-Nassr in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. He contributed 17 goals and four assists in 35 appearances for the two clubs, averaging a goal involvement at an interval of 131 minutes.

Messi outshone Ronaldo on the international stage by conquering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. The Argentine winger registered seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning the Golden Ball as well for the second time in his career.