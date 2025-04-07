“We barely have a striker hahaha”, “Stop the count” - Fans excited as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami slip up to help their team go top of MLS table

Colombus Crew fans have offered their reactions on social media after Inter Miami and Lionel Messi dropped points in their 1-1 MLS draw against Toronto FC on Sunday (April 6). The Herons hosted Toronto at Chase Stadium over the weekend after their 1-0 defeat to LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first leg.

Lionel Messi found the back of the net in the 38th minute from the edge of the box. However, after VAR review, his strike was ruled out for a foul on Toronto defender Nicksoen Gomis during the build-up to the goal.

Inter Miami then conceded in extra time in the first half (45+2'), with Federico Bernardeschi getting on the scoresheet for his side. The Herons didn't trail for long as Lionel Messi scored just before the break (45+5'), and this time, it stood.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brilliant half-volley at the edge of the box. In the second period, Luis Suarez found himself in front of an open goal but missed the opportunity to score the match-winner.

Inter Miami settled for a 1-1 draw, which allowed Columbus Crew to leapfrog them to the top of the Eastern Conference Standings. They are a point ahead of the Herons, who have a game in hand.

Columbus Crew fans have shared mixed reactions on social media, as can be seen below.

"Toronto did their job; and they did it well. 😀 "one fan wrote.

"VAMOS COLUMBUS ‼️‼️ "another exclaimed.

"If this was Miami you would be a lot more enthusiastic" one supporter commented.

"Stop the count" another wrote.

"Columbus representing Ohio 💪" stated one fan.

"Columbus 👏 Columbus 👏 Columbus 👏 " commented another.

Lionel Messi sets new record after Inter Miami's draw against Toronto

Lionel Messi has etched his name in the record books once again after Inter Miami's draw against Toronto FC this weekend.

The Argentine superstar is certainly no stranger to breaking records. He has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, scored the most goals in a calendar year at 91, and is LaLiga's top goalscorer of all time, to name a few.

His excellent strike against Toronto has now taken his tally to 44 goal contributions in 29 games for Inter Miami, the most goal contributions by any player in the club's history.

Lionel Messi has surpassed Gonzalo Higuain, who previously held the record, and the former Barcelona forward did so in 38 fewer matches.

