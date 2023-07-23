“We believe in you” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Portugal team ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo's rallying call for the Portugal women's squad has fired up the atmosphere ahead of their FIFA Women's World Cup debut against The Netherlands.

Taking to social media, the football legend reposted a snapshot of the jubilant team, alongside the stirring words, "We believe in you!"

Ronaldo sends a message to the Portugal team.

This endorsement comes after Portugal Women's nail-biting journey to qualify. Despite ending their qualifying campaign a step behind the formidable Germans, the Portuguese side showcased their mettle in the intercontinental playoffs.

They started by showing Belgium the door and then locked horns with Iceland in a high-voltage face-off. Stuck in a 1-1 deadlock post the 90-minute mark, Portugal demonstrated what they're made of, smashing three past the Icelandic defence in extra time. This 4-1 triumph was more than a win; it was a statement, etching their name in the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the very first time.

Their recent form suggests they're not here to merely participate. They have an astonishing record, tasting defeat only once in their last 12 outings. They also have a knack for finding the net (in 17 of their last 19), and they're surely a team to watch out for.

But as the opener draws closer, the Portuguese camp faces a few hurdles. Their record appearance holder Ana Borges is shrouded in fitness doubts. Kika Nazareth's knee problems also add to the growing list of concerns.

However, Dolores Silva, boasting 150 international caps, will be the pillar of Portugal's midfield. Alongside her, the talented duo of Tatiana Pinto and Andreia Norton could weave magic and provide a strong showing against The Netherlands.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son spotted in Manchester United shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, is on vacation with his family in Portugal. According to GOAL, pictures surfaced of his son donning a Manchester United shirt during their family vacation in Portugal, which certainly raised eyebrows.

Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United was anything but rosy, as he slammed the club in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, forcing an exit.

Notably, he played the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a free agent, eventually moving to Saudi Arabia to continue his career. So, it comes as a surprise that he has allowed his son to be photographed in the iconic red jersey of his former club.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is lighting up the Saudi Pro League, with an impressive 14 goals in just 16 appearances. And with his contract stretching till 2025, fans in the Middle East can expect a lot more fireworks from the blistering forward.