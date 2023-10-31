“We benefited from each other” - Lionel Messi responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is over after winning 8th Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has reflected on his long-running rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo by acknowledging how both iconic players benefitted from one another after he picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner moved three ahead of Ronaldo after he was named the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner on Monday (October 30). The Inter Miami superstar had competed with the Al-Nassr hero for the past two decades.

However, Ronaldo wasn't nominated for the France Football Award this year. Messi was asked whether their rivalry had come to an end as a result of him moving three clear of his Ballon d'Or rival (via Albiceleste Talk):

"It was an epic competition between brackets. Athletically, he was very good and I think we benefited from each other because we are both very competitive and he also always wants to win over everyone and everything."

The height of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry came during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. The two icons consistently tried to better themselves to stake their claim as the greatest player in the world.

Messi, 36, bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana, while Ronaldo, 38, hit 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games for Los Blancos.

The Barca icon also said:

"I think it was a very beautiful period for us and for those who love football in general. What we have done all this time is very appreciable because as they say it is easy to reach the top but difficult to stay."

Messi concluded by touching on both his and Ronaldo's longevities. They are still turning back the years at Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively:

"We stayed at the top for ten or fifteen years, I'm not sure how many, and it was very difficult. It was very difficult to continue at this level and I think it was a great thing and a beautiful memory for everyone who enjoys football.”

The iconic pair are no longer waging war in Europe after departing over the past year. However, their rivalry is one that will continue as fans argue which of the two is the greatest of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted his rivalry with 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was over

The Portugal captain waved goodbye to his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo declared his two-decade-long rivalry with Lionel Messi to be over following their departures from European football. The Portugal great said (via ESPN) in September:

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it."

Fans often take a disliking to whichever of the legendary duo they are arguing against. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner insisted that this wasn't necessary:

"Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

Some argue that Lionel Messi ended the 'GOAT' debate when he captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games which is why he's been presented with an eighth Ballon d'Or.

However, there are some who argue that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the better of the two due to being the greatest goalscorer in history. He's international football's all-time top scorer (127 goals in 203 games) and club football's (729 in 982).