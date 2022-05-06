"We are the best team in Europe, maybe the world" - Mohamed Salah claims Liverpool is focused on winning the Champions League

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah insists his team is focused on winning the Champions League.

The Reds have reached their third final in the competition in the last five years and will face Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 showpiece.

The Egyptian was in London yesterday to collect the FWA 'Footballer of the Year' award following an impressive campaign.

He has struck 30 times from 45 games so far this season, including 22 in the Premier League, and also boasts 13 assists, leading the division in both categories.

Salah has played a big role in Liverpool's yet another title charge as they trail Manchester City by just a point with four games remaining.

However, it's not the only trophy he's chasing - the 29-year-old also has his sights on Europe, as the Reds are aiming to pull off an unprecedented quadruple.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Salah showed belief in his team's ability and proclaimed there's no team better than Liverpool in the world right now.

He said:

"They (Madrid) have more experience than us in terms of history and they know how to play. But we have very good players and a very good coach. In my view, we are the best team in Europe, maybe the world, and all we are thinking about is to win.

"When you think about this situation, it is something great - something really amazing to be playing this game. It (avenging Kyiv) is something on our minds. We want to win. We want it more than they do. But let's see what happens."

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Paris final on May 28.

Liverpool ace wants to erase bitter memories of 2018 final

Real Madrid beat Liverpool four years ago in a memorable final, where Salah went off with a shoulder injury after an arm-lock tackle by Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian called it the "worst moment of his career," but insisted he can exact revenge this time. He said:

"Last time we lost and I had my injury. I believe we can do it now. It was a hard time for me after the injury and a sad situation. It was the worst moment of my career. When we lost I thought we would get the chance to put it right and we did that the next season."

