"We are a better side when he is playing" - Liverpool fans surprised by Jurgen Klopp's decision to bench star in EFL Cup S/F against Fulham

Liverpool fans feel Jurgen Klopp has missed a trick by not starting Darwin Nunez in their Carabao Cup clash against Fulham tonight (January 10).

The Reds host the Cottagers at Anfield in the first-leg of their semi-final tie. Klopp's men cruised their way to this round of the competiton with a 5-1 win against West Ham United in the quarterfinals.

Nunez played the full 90 minutes of that game, providing an assist for Curtis Jones. The Uruguayan forward has sometimes struggled in front of goal this season but has eight goals and as many assists in 29 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old's pace and height have been problematic for oppositon defenders. He may not be taking his chances but he's more than helped Liverpool when racing forward on the counter attack.

Thus, some fans are surprised not to see Nunez's name among the starting lineup to face a tricky Fulham side. He settles for a place on the bench and is one of five changes Klopp has made from the team that beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup (January 7).

Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal, with 20-year-old Conor Bradley handed a start at left-back. Joe Gomez moves to right-back, with Virgil van Dijk returning from illness to replace Jarell Quansah. The Liverpool captain will partner Ibrahima Konate in central defense.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch comes into the midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and the in-form Curtis Jones. Harvey Elliott moves up to right-wing, alongside Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz who scored a stunner against Arsenal.

One fan questioned Klopp's decision not to start Nunez for such an important game:

"I'd always start Nunez in every big games, we are a better side when he is playing."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Liverpool's starting lineup to face Fulham:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alan Shearer urges Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to work on his finishing

Darwin Nunez has been told he needs to improve.

Nunez's spell at Liverpool has been a topsy-turvy one, plagued by constant missed opportunities in front of goal. The Uruguay international tends to get himself in promising postions but lacks a killer instinct.

Alan Shearer knows all about finding the net as he is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer. The Newcastle United icon praised Nunez but advised him to work on his finishing abilities (via Liverpool.com):

"The one thing I do like about him if he never ever shies away, that doesn't stop him getting in there and that has got to continue. But what also has to continue is he has to work on his finishing and his numbers have to be better because the chances that he gets, he missed far too many."

Nunez did enjoy a prolific spell in Liga Bwin with Benfica, especially in the 2021-22 campaign. He finished top scorer with 26 goals in 28 games, leading to an €85 million move to Anfield in July 2022.