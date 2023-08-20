"We were the better team" - Nashville would've beaten Inter Miami if it wasn't for incredible Lionel Messi, says head coach

Nashville SC boss Gary Smith has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after he helped Inter Miami beat the Boys in Gold in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday (August 19).

The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville at Geodis Park went into penalties after they drew 1-1 in regulation time. Gerardo Martino's side went on to lift the trophy after winning 10-9 in the thrilling shootout that saw all 11 players from both teams take a spot-kick.

Lionel Messi starred for Inter Miami once again, putting the team in front with an incredible long-range strike 23 minutes into the game. The Argentinian icon also successfully converted the Herons' first penalty in the shootout, taking responsibility as team captain.

Speaking after the game, Nashville head coach Smith said that the Boys in Gold would have won the game had it not been for La Pulga. The English tactician kept his disappointment aside to tip his hat to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He told Apple TV:

"I would honestly say that my first emotions are that we were the better team tonight, we created the better chances. And, to be perfectly honest, if it wasn't for the man of the moment in their group, we would have won tonight. The goal that he scored, it's just incredible, out of nothing."

Smith also lauded his team for restricting Inter Miami and Messi for most parts of the game. He said:

"And with his only other shot on goal, he hits the post. I mean, I don't know too many teams that have limited Lionel Messi to as few opportunities, or this group (Inter Miami) - they've been exceptional in this tournament."

Nashville will look to return to winning ways when they face Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer next Saturday (August 26).

How did Lionel Messi fare against Nashville?

Lionel Messi guided Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory despite only joining them last month. It is worth noting that this is the Florida-based club's first major trophy in their history. It is also the Argentinian icon's 44th trophy in his career, thus making him the most decorated player of all time.

The 36-year-old had three shots in the game, with one finding the back of the net and another hitting the post. The former Barcelona superstar also completed 35 passes with 83% accuracy. It included eight passes into the final third.

La Pulga registered 58 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed thrice. He won one tackle and four ground duels, while also recovering the ball thrice. Furthermore, he completed two of three dribbles attempted.