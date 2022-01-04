“We had big problems” – Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United ‘didn’t play well at all’ during Wolves defeat

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has slammed his side's performance in the 1-0 loss against Wolves. The Red Devils put on a poor display as Joao Moutinho's goal secured Bruno Lage's side all three points on the night.

Manchester United started the night seventh in the league, four points off Arsenal in fourth with two games in hand. However, this loss is a huge blow to the Red Devils in the race to finish in the top four.

Reflecting on Manchester United's performance after the game, Rangnick was in a rather frustrated mood and criticized his side's style of play on the night. He said:

"We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our goal. In the second half, we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored."

When asked about the nature of the goal that his side conceded, he explained:

"The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box. The cross had been defended by Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season. Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance."

Manchester United were dominated by Wolves on the night, creating only seven chances in comparison to Wolves' 14. Rangnick's side will now have a week off before they host Aston Villa in the FA Cup next Tuesday.

They will then travel to Birmingham to take on the same opposition in the Premier League, in what will be a crucial game for the Red Devils.

"We have to admit they deserved to win" - Rangnick on Wolves' performance against Manchester United

Joao Moutinho (second from left) scored a stunning goal to win the game

Rangnick also went out of his way to praise the opposition and credited Wolves for their deserved victory on the night. He said:

"They’re playing with four or five central midfielders and we had problems to control that part of the pitch. We decided to change our formation and we had more control – they didn’t have as many chances – but we missed our chances and we have to admit they deserved to win."

The Manchester United boss concluded:

"We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations."

Wolves' victory meant Rangnick has collected just two wins from his first five games in charge of Manchester United, despite a fairly favorable run of games.

