"We don't bottle finals, we win them" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi as Inter Miami lose US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo

Cristiano Ronaldo fans had a field day as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fell short in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday (September 27).

With their talisman absent due to injury, Tata Martino's side were second-best for large swathes in the contest at the DRV Pink Stadium in Miami. Griffin Dorsey put the visitors in front after 24 minutes before Amine Bassi doubled their advantage from the spot nine minutes later.

The response from Miami came in second-half added time when Josef Martinez halved the deficit in the 92nd minute. However, it proved to be too little too late as the Herons - without their inspirational captain - failed to complete the comeback with four more minutes remaining of added time.

Having won their first-ever trophy in the inaugural Leagues Cup last month, two titles in as many months wasn't to be. Nevertheless, Ronaldo's fans lambasted Messi, as they reacted and commented on a clip of the Portuguese superstar's first trophy celebration with Al Nassr. One tweeted:

"When Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy with Al Nassr. We don’t bottle finals. We win them."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The Herons now return to MLS action against New York City on Saturday (September 30). Miami trail ninth-placed New York (37) - in the last playoff place - by five points but have two games in hand.

What did Inter Miami boss say about Lionel Messi's absence in US Open Cup final?

Lionel Messi (right)

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running since arriving at Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer. In 12 games across competitions, he has bagged a rich haul of 11 goals and five assists.

However, since being subbed off in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier win over Ecuador earlier this month, Messi has struggled for fitness. He sat out their next qualifier against Bolivia before missing two more games for Miami.

Messi played only 37 minutes in the 4-0 MLS win over Toronto due to a muscular injury. Martino said on the eve of the US Open Cup final about his talisman's eventual absence (as per ESPN) that he couldn't gamble with the Argentine's fitness:

"We couldn't take the risk with Messi. But he will surely play again before the end of the season. His participation will be determined game by game based on the medical team's feedback.

"Today, I saw a worn-out and tired team. We were also limited by the injuries, so our performance was affected by those circumstances."

Messi and Co. will now look to finish in the playoff places to feature in the MLS postseason as Inter Miami seek an unlikely second trophy in a historic season.