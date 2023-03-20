"We bought the ref", "Varchester United" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat nine-man Fulham in tense FA Cup quarterfinal 

Manchester United secured a 3-1 comeback win against nine-man Fulham to advance to the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday (19 March). The Red Devils were second best until the Cottagers were reduced to nine men in a second-half implosion.
Fulham made a brilliant start to the game, looking the more likely to score the opener. Bernd Leno had very little to do as Manchester United lacked firepower. Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer's midfield partnership rarely worked during a poor first-half showing from the Reds.
Erik ten Hag could be seen shouting out instructions to his players as they struggled to get a foothold in the game. The Red Devils needed to improve after a lackluster first-half display.
Fulham took a deserved lead in the 50th minute through Aleksandr Mitrovic. The Serbian tapped home following a brilliant knock-on from Issa Diop. The Manchester United players argued that Rashford was fouled during the goal but to no avail. The Red Devils lacked the usual spark and energy they have conjured up during Ten Hag's debut campaign at Old Trafford.
Mitrovic nearly grabbed his second in the 64th minute with a superb header. However, David de Gea kept United in the FA Cup with a phenomenal save to deny the Serb. He then sent another effort just wide of De Gea's goal seconds later.
Manchester United dramatically broke on the counter in the 68th minute when Antony played Jadon Sancho through on goal. The English attacker rounded Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno before firing towards goal. Willian raced back onto the goalline but prevented the ball from crossing the line with his hand.
Three red cards were then dished out in 30 seconds of madness. Fulham boss Marco Silva was sent off for interfering while referee Chris Kavanagh went to see Willian's handball on the pitchside monitor. The Brazilian was also given his marching orders as a penalty was awarded. Mitrovic nudged the official in anger and he was also handed a red card. This was an utter implosion from the Cottagers when they were still ahead in the tie.
Fernades duly converted the penalty. Manchester United went from 1-0 down to 2-1 up in the blink of an eye in the 77th minute. Sabitzer scored his first goal in Red Devils colors and he didn't know much about it. The Austrian backheeled it on the turn and wheeled away in delight. VAR reviewed the goal and Old Trafford celebrated once again as the goal was awarded.
Fernandes then added a 90+6th minute third as he smashed home his 10th goal of the season across competitions. The Red Devils nicked a victory over nine-man Fulham and advanced to the FA Cup semifinals where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion.
One United fan thought the ref was on his team's side:
"WE BOUGHT THE REF!!! HAHAHAHA."
Meanwhile, a Manchester City fan has sympathies for Fulham after the three red cards:
"I’m sorry I know how it feels to go to the swamp and have the refs against you. Varchester united."
Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's crucial comeback win:
Manchester United boss Ten Hag explained why Raphael Varane missed Fulham clash
Raphael Varane was a notable absentee from the Manchester United squad that faced Fulham. The French defender was an unused substitute as the Red Devils beat Real Betis 1-0 midweek to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals.
Ten Hag has revealed that Varane is carrying a knock but could be available after the international break. He told MUTV:
“He’s injured. It’s difficult to say but I think it’s something small. I think he’ll recover and be back after the international break.”
Varane won't be in action during the break as he announced his retirement from international football in early February. Ten Hag will be eager for the defender to get back to fitness as they look to keep pace with their rivals in the top-four race. The Red Devils will next be in action against fifth-placed Newcastle United next Sunday (April 2). They hold a three-point lead over the Magpies.