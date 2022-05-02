“We came out and looked more like a team” – Rob Holding opens up on what Arteta did to Arsenal players at half-time that helped Gunners beat West Ham

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has revealed that manager Mikel Arteta delivered some home truths at half-time during their clash at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Gunners secured their third consecutive victory thanks to goals in either half from Holding and Gabriel. The 2-1 win lifted them back to fourth place, above Tottenham Hotspur, in the Premier League.

Arteta's side were far from their best against a Hammers side who were without several first-team players.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "It only took six years!" 🤣



Aaron Ramsdale jokes about Rob Holding's first Premier League goal in Arsenal's win over West Ham.



"It only took six years!" 🤣Aaron Ramsdale jokes about Rob Holding's first Premier League goal in Arsenal's win over West Ham. https://t.co/AgOJJnlOTc

After the game, Holding admitted that Arteta was unimpressed with his team's performance and wasn't afraid to hide his feelings from his players. The 26-year-old was a late replacement for the London derby after Ben White pulled out due to a hamstring injury.

Holding told Arsenal Media:

"Yeah, we were a bit disappointed to concede that coming in just before half time."

"It would have been nice to go in one-nil, but he gave us all a shouting and telling off and we came out and looked more like a team and played how he wanted to play."

90min @90min_Football Rob Holding finally scored his first ever Premier League goal, only to have it cancelled out by Jarrod Bowen before half time! Rob Holding finally scored his first ever Premier League goal, only to have it cancelled out by Jarrod Bowen before half time! 😬 https://t.co/ATzVTwFWIn

Mikel Arteta offers Arsenal injury update

Sunday's win appears to have come at a cost for Arsenal, as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Bukayo Saka were both forced off with injuries before the end of the clash.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are already out with long-term knocks, while Ben White also missed the encounter due to a tight hamstring.

Following the clash at the London Stadium, Mikel Arteta said (as per the Evening Standard):

"Ben (White) got injured against Manchester United, he felt a muscular problem and we checked him, and we will have to assess him in the next few days to see how he is."

"Bukayo was fine, he was really fatigued and he has been through a little injury as well. Tomiyasu has just that he had been out for so long and could not continue."

The Gunners sit one point ahead of Spurs with just four games remaining after Antonio Conte's side comfortably beat Leicester 3-1 earlier in the day.

Arsenal host relegation-threatened Leeds United next Sunday (May 8). They will then play the north London derby on May 12. The fixture could potentially decide who will play Champions League football next season.

Third-placed Chelsea are only three points ahead of Arteta's side following their 1-0 defeat to 18th-placed Everton on Sunday.

Cal 🎗 @Arsecal Arteta looking to sub on Holding to keep the lead Arteta looking to sub on Holding to keep the lead https://t.co/OCc3NxcW6D

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh