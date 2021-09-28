“We can achieve anything” – Arsenal star makes bold claim after derby triumph over Tottenham

Bukayo Saka has made a bold prediction for Arsenal's season after their impressive win over Tottenham. The Gunners star claims they have the quality in the side to win trophies, and they want to get one at the end of the season.

Arsenal have had a terrible start to the season but managed to pull things back in the last three games. They have registered three consecutive wins, and the latest one, in the North London Derby, has been a big confidence booster for them.

Bukayo Saka was talking to the media after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham. The Englishman claims his side wanted the win more than their arch-rivals and the showed quality on the pitch, which can help them win trophies.

"We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us. We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We're going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough quality to win trophies."

"We all wanted it. We knew how much the game meant to the fans, we knew how much the game meant to us. And of course to build winning momentum — we've won three games in a row — is really good for us. We're getting closer as a team, getting more team spirit, so things are looking good. If we play like that all the time, we have a strong chance of doing well this season and winning some trophies. This is one game, we have to do it again the next week and the next week."

Emile Smith Rowe delighted after Arsenal's big win

Emile Smith Rowe revealed Sunday was the best day of his life after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham. Bukayo Saka revealed their pre-match conversation and how the two had dreamt about getting on the scoresheet.

"We spoke about this, about how massive it would feel to score in a north London derby."

Arsenal have a week's rest before they face high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.

