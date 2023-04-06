"We can do it again" - Liverpool star fires warning to Arsenal ahead of crucial Premier League clash at Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones believes his side can get one over Arsenal when the two teams meet this weekend.

The Reds will host the Gunners at Anfield for a Premier League fixture on Sunday, April 9. They will need a victory to keep themselves on pace for UEFA Champions League qualification, having fallen 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

The form guide, however, will favor Arsenal, who currently hold a eight-point lead atop the standings, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City. They have also won their last seven league matches and will be backed to make it eight in a row on Sunday.

Jones, however, feels the hosts are capable of springing a surprise. He told the Liverpool Echo (as quoted by Empire of the Kop):

“Of course it is possible. We’ve seen we’re a team who have done it all in the past and we can do it again.

“The lads, like I said there, I just think it is a small blip and we turn up in big games. We turn up in big games and it’s Arsenal next, so we’ll see.”

Despite enduring a dismal campaign, Liverpool have done a decent job against the Premier League's current top four at home this season. Their most notable results were a 7-0 hammering of Manchester United last month and a 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's men also defeated Newcastle United 2-1 at Anfield in September last year.

Arsenal edged Liverpool in their first meeting of the season

Sunday's match will be the second contest between Arsenal and Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League season. The two teams played at the Emirates Stadium in October last year.

On that occasion, the Gunners went ahead in the opening minute through Gabriel Martinelli, but the Reds equalized in the 34th minute through Darwin Nunez. Bukayo Saka put the hosts back in front in first-half stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp's side got themselves back level for the second time on the night through Roberto Firmino in the 53rd minute. However, Saka's second 23 minutes later, this time from the penalty spot, gave Mikel Arteta's troops a close 3-2 win.

