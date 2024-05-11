"We can all agree with that" - Cesc Fabregas makes his prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas has backed his former side Arsenal to beat Manchester United when the two sides clash on Sunday (May 12). He believes that the Gunners will win comfortably and keep the Premier League title charge going.

Speaking on the Planet Premier League Podcast, Fabregas claimed that Arsenal are too strong for Manchester United right now. He added that the Gunners have become more confident and should easily get the three points at Old Trafford.

The former Gunners midfielder said:

"A derby is a derby, I consider it a big game, Arsènal and United have always been special games. It's true that, at the moment, United are not at the level they were in the past, we can all agree with that. Arsènal are too strong for them at the moment."

"I do think Arsènal play by memory, they are confident, they believe, they have experienced, they have grown over the last year and improved. So yeah, I think Arsènal will win that game comfortably, I won't say easy because United have the history and we have to respect that, but I consider United too strong at the moment."

Manchester United have lost just once in their last five matches, but three of those have been draws. Meanwhile, Arsenal are on a charge and have won their last four matches after losing to Aston Villa last month.

Mikel Arteta confident ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is confident ahead of Arsenal's trip to Manchester United. The Spaniard claimed he is not thinking about the Red Devils' form and is not looking at Arsenal's history of results at Old Trafford.

Arteta told the club's official website:

"I don't think about it, every game has a different context. We know the difficulty and the history when you look at what we've done over there, so we're going to have to be at our best to earn the right to win the game."

When quizzed about the Premier League title, he added:

"My brain always takes me to the players lifting the Premier League, that's what my brain is doing at the moment. I just follow my brain and my gut and this is how I feel, and this is the way that I want everybody to think and hopefully we can achieve it."

The Gunners won 3-1 despite going behind to the Red Devils earlier this season at the Emirates Stadium.