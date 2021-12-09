“We can beat everyone” – Manchester United star warns potential opponents in Champions League knockout stages despite error against Young Boys

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek remains bullish about his team’s chances in the Champions League. Manchester United could only manage a 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Wednesday but the Dutch midfielder feels prepared for the knockouts..

The Red Devils will not lose too much sleep over the draw as Ralf Rangnick fielded a much-changed side. Despite the draw, Manchester United topped their group and will play in the knockout stages for the first time since 2019.

Van de Beek, who was handed a rare start on Wednesday, has admitted that there are a lot of strong teams in the competition. However, he has added that Manchester United can beat anyone.

“Whoever it is, I think all the teams at this stage of the Champions League are strong. I think we have to look at ourselves. We have to be top, because I think with the players that we have we can beat everyone. So we have to work hard every day and I believe we can beat everyone if we play well,” van de Beek said.

Van de Beek also reflected on his own error and took responsibility for Young Boys’ equalizer late in the first half.

“I think first 30 minutes was okay, we made a good goal from Mason, after that we have a few chances to make it 2-0 or 3-0. We didn’t do that. I think if we’d done that it would have been much easier. Then 1-1. For me, lost the ball in the middle, maybe I should kick the ball away. I didn’t do that. I take my responsibility for that,” he added.

Manchester United have the squad to progress deep in the Champions League

Manchester United have one of the best squads in Europe and they will hope to progress further in the Champions League. The only potential issue could be the amount of time Rangnick has to drill his ideas into the squad.

Manchester United have improved defensively in recent weeks and have put together a positive run of results. However, they will face some quality sides in the Champions League.

Although Rangnick has nearly a couple of months before the Champions League knockout games begin, they will play a lot of games from now until February. With little time available to prepare the squad, Rangnick will hope the players are quick to take in the feedback and improve on the pitch.

Edited by Diptanil Roy