"We can beat any team in the world" - Cristiano Ronaldo in confident mood ahead of crucial World Cup playoff match against North Macedonia

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo praised North Macedonia for their organization but believes his side can beat any team in the world at their best.

Ronaldo's side overcame a tough test against Turkey in the semi-finals of the World Cup qualification playoffs and were expected to face Italy.

However, North Macedonia shocked the Azzurri by denying them a place in the quadrennial event for the second time in eight years.

The result means they will now face the much-fancied Portugal outfit on Tuesday.

Portugal at home will fancy their chances. However, they will have to be wary of a well-drilled North Macedonia side who defended well against Italy.

Ronaldo appreciated the fans for their support in the previous game against Turkey and explained that when Portugal are on song, they can beat any side.

He said ahead of the game:

"For us it is also the game of life. I appreciate the unconditional support in the previous game.

"North Macedonia is very organized. We respect it, but if we are at our best level we can beat any team in the world."

Portugal might need another big performance from Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the centre-piece of the jigsaw in the Portuguese team as they have several talented players.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes have managed to replicate their club form at international level.

However, Fernando Santos might need Ronaldo against a side who play a low-block and defend in numbers.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Está dado o primeiro passo rumo ao nosso grande objectivo, rumo ao Mundial 2022. Nada está ganho, nada está alcançado. Temos de continuar a trabalhar de forma séria e focada, respeitando o adversário mas acreditando sempre nas nossas capacidades. Força Portugal! Rumo ao Catar! Está dado o primeiro passo rumo ao nosso grande objectivo, rumo ao Mundial 2022. Nada está ganho, nada está alcançado. Temos de continuar a trabalhar de forma séria e focada, respeitando o adversário mas acreditando sempre nas nossas capacidades. Força Portugal! Rumo ao Catar! 💪🏽 https://t.co/TO8IFKcC9v

North Macedonia impressed at Euro 2020 with their dogged defending, which was once again there to see against the Italians last week. However, the Italians were guilty of missing some glaring opportunities in the game as well.

Ronaldo hasn't been at his consistent best this season. But he put on a masterclass for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur leading up to the international break and tends to step up on the big occasions.

If Portugal can breach North Macedonia’s goal early in the game, the hosts could be in for a more comfortable night. But the longer it goes goalless, the away side will fancy their chances.

