“We can do better” - Kylian Mbappe makes feelings clear about expectations of playing with Vinicius at Real Madrid

Superstar forward Kylian Mbappe has weighed in on playing alongside winger Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid. While the Frenchman claimed that the Brazilian and he 'play well together,' he asserted that they could 'do better.'

Ad

Upon the expiration of his contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, Mbappe joined Real on a free transfer. After early struggles, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Bernabeu, with 32 goals and four assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

The biggest debate after the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's addition to Carlo Ancelotti's squad was the balance in attack and where he would fit in. Both he and Vinicius prefer to operate on the left flank. This led to speculations among fans and pundits about the pair's relationship and ability to synergize up front.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with La Sexta TV, Mbappe made it clear that he enjoys playing alongside Vinicius. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I can't imagine a Real Madrid without Vinicius Jr. I always had the idea of playing with him and the others."

The French attacker went on to claim that there is still room to improve, adding:

"Me and Vini Jr play well together, but we can do better. People always expect more from us, and it's normal."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With 63 points after 30 rounds of fixtures, Real Madrid trail archrivals Barcelona by four points in LaLiga. With a Copa del Rey final against the Blaugrana (April 26) and a UCL quarter-final match-up against Arsenal coming up, they are potentially on track for a historic treble.

"I was absolutely certain" - Kylian Mbappe makes claim about move to Real Madrid

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he was 'absolutely certain' that he would achieve his dream move to Real Madrid. The former PSG man said that he wanted to join the Merengues with 'all his heart' from a very young age.

Ad

Mbappe moved to the Bernabeu from PSG on a free transfer last summer. Joining a galaxy of stars including Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham among others, many fans opined that the move was a renaissance of the club's Galactico era.

Speaking to La Sexta TV's Ana Pastor in a recent interview, the 26-year-old claimed that the financial aspect of his transfer to Real had no impact on his decision. He said (via Madrid Universal):

Ad

"There are things more important than money. I wanted to play for Real Madrid, here at the Bernabeu. For me, the most important thing is to be happy. I was absolutely certain (that I would end up at Madrid). I had great confidence in my abilities, and it was what I had wanted with all my heart since I was a child."

Up next, Mbappe and Real Madrid will be seen in action in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Arsenal on Tuesday (April 8).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More