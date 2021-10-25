“We can compete with anyone” – Ancelotti heaps praise on “practical” and “intelligent” Real Madrid after win over Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed his team's performance following their 2-1 win over Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. Los Blancos managed to frustrate the opposition attackers at Camp Nou and their manager was full of praise for their defensive output.

"[Real Madrid's game] was practical and intelligent," Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying in his post-match press conference. "[We were] very good in defense. We have misplaced some passes and we have been very effective on the counter. This team has a lot of quality and we have to enjoy it. This was not an easy game and winning makes us happy.

"I think we can compete with anyone," he added. "The team is very solid and we have to be a little more efficient up front, but we have played against a great team and we have suffered. We are capable of suffering together. We are defending well. The collective commitment is very good. You don't need to work on quality. It is team genetics."

While the Real Madrid tactician was satisfied with his players' performance against Barcelona in El Clasico, he didn't hesitate to point out what they could've done better.

"We played a smart game," he said. "Very good at the back and very dangerous on the counter. At the beginning, we should have been better when building from the back and when [circulating] the ball. After scoring we've had more opportunities and more control."

Only one goal separated Barcelona and Real Madrid in yesterday's El Clasico

How Barcelona and Real Madrid rank in La Liga after El Clasico

Yesterday's El Clasico clash had a major impact on La Liga table. Real Madrid moved ahead of Sevilla to take up the second position in the table. Carlo Ancelotti's men now have 20 points from nine games, just one point behind first-placed Real Sociedad.

Barcelona, meanwhile, saw their rankings drop significantly following the 2-1 defeat. The Catalan giants currently occupy the ninth spot in the table with 15 points from nine games. They've won just two of their last five matches in the Spanish top flight and will need to step up to avoid enduring a catastrophic end to the campaign.

