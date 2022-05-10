“We can finally play football” – Liverpool fans delighted with Reds star who ‘needs to improve’ being dropped from line-up against Aston Villa

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their delight after Mohamed Salah was dropped from the Reds' starting lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park in the Premier League. They will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

With the kick-off being just an hour away, the Reds have announced their squad for the game. Jurgen Klopp has made a total of five changes to the team that started against Spurs at the weekend.

Premier League top scorer Salah has been left out of the starting lineup to the surprise of many. However, several Liverpool fans have backed Klopp's decision to name the Egypt international on the bench as they feel he has not been at his best recently.

Here are some of the best reactions to Salah being dropped from the Reds' staring lineup

Good to see Robbo getting a rest and fully charged too! @AVFCOfficial Glad to see Salah benched so no more golden-boot induced poor decision.Good to see Robbo getting a rest and fully charged too! @LFC @AVFCOfficial Glad to see Salah benched so no more golden-boot induced poor decision.Good to see Robbo getting a rest and fully charged too!

"About time Salah was benched. He's been woeful ever since his agent mouthed off about his contract. If he doesn't improve then he won't be offered what he's getting offered now anyway."

Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will be leading the line for the Reds in Salah's absence today. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita will start alongside Fabinho in midfield at Villa Park.

Joel Matip has replaced Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, while Konstantinos Tsimikas will operate at left-back instead of Andrew Robertson. It is worth noting that the Scotland international has been left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Philippe Coutinho starts for Aston Villa against Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will face his former employers for the second time since taking charge of Aston Villa. The Englishman, who joined the Villans last November, suffered a 1-0 defeat when he took on the Reds at Anfield earlier in the season.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial #AVLLIV This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. 👊 #AVLLIV https://t.co/T7qsXidNov

Apart from Gerrard, Klopp's side will meet two other familiar faces at Villa Park today. Philippe Coutinho, who forced a move away from Anfield to join Barcelona in 2018, has been named in Aston Villa's starting lineup to face Liverpool.

Danny Ings spent four years at the Merseyside-based club between 2015 and 2016. However, he is set to start for the Birmingham outfit today.

