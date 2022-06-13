"We can get £40million" - Agbonlahor says Liverpool could accept Salah bid and sign player 'perfect' for Jurgen Klopp

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool could sell Mohamed Salah for around £40million and sign Leeds United’s Raphinha as a replacement.

Salah’s contract with the Reds expires in July 2023, so he has little over a year remaining on his current deal. Should the Merseyside outfit fail to agree a new deal with him next season, Salah will leave as a free agent next year.

One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Leeds attacker Raphinha. The Brazilian had another solid season after impressing over his debut 2020-21 campaign a year ago.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you! There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you! https://t.co/AH0FOSapXI

Raphinha finished the Premier League campaign with 11 goals and three assists for a struggling Leeds United side.

Agbonlahor believes the attacker has the right profile to fit in at Liverpool. He told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley:

“I think he would be a good player for Liverpool. His better football is on the right and that position is taken up by Salah. Would they think ‘Salah can go then, we can get £30million, £40million with a year left on his contract’.

“I don’t see any top team not looking to sign Raphinha, I rate him that highly. He would be perfect for Liverpool but would Leeds want to sell him? Without him this season (2021-22) they would have definitely gone down.”

Salah not expected to leave Liverpool this summer

The 30-year-old has already made it clear that he intends to stay for the entirety of his contract.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Mo Salah: "I am staying next season for sure." Mo Salah: "I am staying next season for sure."

Whether or not his head will turn with a big offer this summer remains to be seen. With Sadio Mane expected to depart, it’s unlikely the Reds will try to offload Salah to form an entirely new-look attack.

Jurgen Klopp likes to have continuity, which means selling Salah would go against his philosophy.

The Egyptian had a very successful season where he picked up the Golden Boot and most assists awards in the Premier League. After a season like that, it would be fool-hardy to try and offload him.

The Reds are in a transition phase. They signed Luis Diaz earlier this year and are close to securing a move for Darwin Nunez.

Both players are still young, so the presence of someone like Salah should ensure that the side's attacking output does not fall below its usual high standards.

