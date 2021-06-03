"We can do great things together" - Eden Hazard excited to work under new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti 

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is looking forward to working under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In an interview with Belgian TV channel RTBF, Hazard was quick to acknowledge Ancelotti's first spell at Real Madrid and shared his excitement on getting to work under the Italian. Eden Hazard said:

"Everyone at Real Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club. He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience. He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together."

The 30-year-old Belgian has never played under Carlo Ancelotti in his career. Eden Hazard joined Chelsea one year after the Blues decided to sack the 2010 Premier League-winning manager.

Despite not knowing Ancelotti on a personal level, Hazard believes the Italian's winning mentality will drive Los Blancos forward next season which will, in turn, benefit the Belgian's career at the Bernabeu as well. Eden Hazard said:

"I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want.

"We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me."

Eden Hazard thanks former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Eden Hazard has also thanked former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for giving him a chance, despite the Belgian being plagued by various injuries. Hazard also feels privileged to have worked under a manager whom he considers his idol.

"It was great to be around him every day as Real Madrid's coach. To be coached by your idol, there's nothing better," Hazard said on Zidane.

Eden Hazard believes that he failed to deliver his 100% to Zidane due to his injuries and regrets the same. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020, Hazard said:

"I am very disappointed with Zidane's departure. Individually I’ve not been able to give him what I have in me and that is disappointing, with all those injuries. That was difficult. But he knows I value him highly both in terms of player and coach."

During his Real Madrid unveiling, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he is ready to give a second chance to the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale at the club. Hazard thus has an opportunity to prove why Real Madrid were right in paying €100 million for his services.

