"We can do it" - Tottenham star fires warning to Arsenal and believes that they can finish in the top 4

Hugo Lloris has fired a warning to Arsenal by claiming Tottenham are still in the hunt for a place in the top 4. The Frenchman believes his side can turn things around and snatch the final spot in the Champions League next season.

Spurs currently sit 5th in the league table – just three points behind Arsenal but have played a game more than the Gunners.

Conte's side are still keen on making it to the Champions League next season and are ready to fight until the end of the season.

Arsenal and Tottenham have only the top 4 to battle for this season after both sides were knocked out of the FA Cup. While speaking with Premier League Productions, Lloris sounded confident of making a big push from now and said:

"There are nine games to go. So, 27 points is a lot on the table. We need consistency. But we believe that we can do it. I think it's important to keep this ambition high and to push together. It's the international break. It's important to manage it well and get back strong, then return for the final race."

Hugo Lloris ready to step up for Tottenham in race with Arsenal

It is Arsenal vs Tottenham for the final spot in the top 4 right now, and both sides are desperate for it.

They are keen on playing in the Champions League next season, and Lloris claimed he wanted to stay calm in the situation.

"It's important to stay calm in any circumstances, even if I can understand at some moments there could be some frustration. When you feel you can reach a level and in the next game you drop from that, it can be really frustrating but we are looking for consistency - the repetition of games, the repetition of results will help to improve confidence, but the quality is there, no doubt. When we have more days to prepare games, we feel more comfortable. That's an aspect we can improve in the future, but the potential is here - we know that. In football, you can lose confidence easily, that's probably what happened during the last month."

Arsenal and Tottenham do face each other in the league once before the end, but the date for the game that was postponed has not been announced.

