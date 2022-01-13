"We can leave with our heads high"- Gerard Pique says Barcelona are 'closer to winning' despite Super Cup heartbreak against Real Madrid

Barcelona suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals yesterday.

Regardless of the result, Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique believes Barcelona can leave with their heads held high after producing what was indeed a decent performance.

"It was a very entertaining game for the spectator," the Spaniard was quoted as saying.

Real Madrid Info ³⁴ @RMadridInfo FULL TIME & EXTRA TIME: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona



Real Madrid to the Final of the super cup FULL TIME & EXTRA TIME: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona Real Madrid to the Final of the super cup https://t.co/OtXsNrVbR7

"I think we competed very well, but in the end, we didn't win. It is not the result we expected and it is a shame. Losing against Madrid hurts, but we are closer to winning.

"We're already competing and now we need to take the definitive step to turn it around and start winning. I think that at the level of the game we have been good, we have taken many risks. I’m very proud of the team, playing like this we’re going to start winning and competing for titles."

Barcelona and Real Madrid have walked contrasting paths this season. While the Catalan giants started the term slowly and only started showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, Los Blancos have been at an incredible level all through.

However, contrary to the expectations of many, Barcelona played a very good game and could've come out on top with a little more efficiency in front of goal.

With that performance, Gerard Pique believes the Blaugrana are closer than ever to winning things once again.

He said:

"Competing as we have done against Real Madrid, who are having a very good season, we can leave with our heads high. We need to win and in this club if we don’t win it is difficult, but playing like today we are closer than ever.

"All the players who have returned after months of not competing have done so at a very high level. a very good level. It is great news. The only negative is that we have not won."

What next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

A thrilling El Clasico at the King Fahd International Stadium

After beating their arch-rivals in yesterday's Clasico, Real Madrid have sealed a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. They will face whoever comes out on top in today's semi-final clash between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao on January 16.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on January 19. It remains to be seen how the two Spanish heavyweights will fare in the coming weeks.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar