"We can really use his quality" - Fabinho backs Liverpool star to shine in his new role ahead of PL game against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold to shine in his new role ahead of their Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest.

The Reds host the Tricky Trees at Anfield on Saturday (April 22), looking to build on their stunning 6-1 win over Leeds United in their last top-flight outing. Alexander-Arnold was one of the stars of the show at Elland Road, bagging two assists as he shone in his new role. The England international often drops into midfield in possession, helping the Reds build in attack.

Fabinho feels Liverpool could use Alexander-Arnold's qualities in that position and expects him to prevail despite having "less time to think." He told the club's website (via Metro):

"Trent is somebody [who is] really good on the ball, with his quality of pass and finding players in behind. We can really use this. In this position, of course he will have less time to think but I think he’s a little bit used to being in this position. Even when he played right-back, he likes to drop a little bit and go to the middle."

The Brazilian further added that Alexander-Arnold is great at passing. He stated that having played as a midfielder in their academy, it wouldn't be hard for the Englishman to get accustomed to the role.

"We can really use his quality of pass. In the last game, he gave two assists and was really good – not just with his passing but his reaction was good as well. I think in the academy he played as a midfielder, so he knows a little bit about this role and it was not hard for him."

Alexander-Arnold has struggled for consistency, much like the rest of the Liverpool squad, drawing criticism many times this season. He has registered three goals and six assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

But he rolled back the calendar with a vintage display in their last game against Leeds. Fans will hope to see him continue in the same vein until the end of the season.

Liverpool looking to finish on a high

Liverpool have blown hot and cold for large spells of their 2022-23 Premier League campaign. However, as they say, all's well that ends well, and the club will be hoping to at least end their season on a high despite being trophyless.

The Reds have the momentum in their favor after thrashing Leeds United 6-1 on Monday. Given how erratic they've been this term, though, it's hard to predict which side of Liverpool will show up against Nottingham on Saturday.

With only 47 points in the bag, Jurgen Klopp's side are in eighth position in the league table. They are points adrift of European places, so they cannot afford to slip up any further.

Poll : 0 votes