"We can see this game as a mark for us" – Alisson Becker proud of Liverpool's performance in 1-0 win over Brentford

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has lauded his team's performance, pointing out their collective defensive effort, in their 1-0 Premier League home win against Brentford on Saturday, May 6.

The Reds moved within a point of a top-four berth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with their sixth successive victory at Anfield. Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal in the 13th minute of the end-to-end contest.

Speaking to club media, Alisson showered praise on Liverpool's disciplined outing against Brentford. He said:

"I think it was a game we can be proud of. We can see this game as a mark for us, [with] our defensive work and everybody working together, fighting for first and second balls – not only the line of four but everybody working together. I think that makes the team keep the clean sheet and score the goal that was enough to get three points."

Urging his teammates to maintain their current run of form, Alisson continued:

"You have to work hard, keep working hard and try to get better. We are doing that. But at the same time, we cannot be fully satisfied because we know the quality of our team and the things that we are capable of. So, we have to take the best of every player and keep improving with each and every game."

Liverpool are currently in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 62 points from 35 matches. However, the Reds' UEFA Champions League qualification chances rely on Manchester United's remaining league results.

The Red Devils have an upper hand over their rivals as they still have two matches in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side are next scheduled to be in action at Leicester City on Monday, May 15.

Robbie Fowler hails Liverpool superstar's consistent performances

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler heaped praise on Mohamed Salah following his 19th Premier League goal of the ongoing 2022-23 season against Brentford.

Salah, 30, stole the headlines in his team's clash against the Bees as he became the first Reds star to score in nine consecutive games at Anfield. He also reached the 30-goal landmark in a single season for the fourth time.

Showering praise on the Egyptian King, Fowler elaborated:

"Every week, he's racking up these stats and these records and I think we've hit him with every superlative under the sun. I mean, he's a player that doesn't get injured. You can't argue with his stats, they are phenomenal."

So far this campaign, Salah has registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 48 matches across all competitions. He will look to continue his superlative form and end the season on a high.

