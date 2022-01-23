"We can set that as a goal" - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema provides thoughts on eyeing the 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has expressed his thoughts on potentially winning the Ballon d'Or this year.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for La Liga giants Real Madrid so far this season. The France international has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists from 27 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old's performances for Carlo Ancelotti's side have already made him a strong candidate for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Benzema could be deemed an early favorite for the award if he finishes the season as strong as he has started it.

Benzema has now admitted that he would be pleased to win the prestigious award this year. However, the Real Madrid star insisted that he is focused on doing better for his team than he did last year.

He told the French television program Telefoot [via Instant Foot on Twitter]:

"Winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022? Why not, we can set that as a goal, but I will do my best to do better than last year."

Instant Foot ⚽️ @lnstantFoot



(🎙️ twitter.com/lnstantFoot/st… Instant Foot ⚽️ @lnstantFoot Benzema : "4è, 3è, 2è ou 30è, c'est pareil, l'important c'est de le gagner. Parfois c'est le palmarès, parfois c'est le nb de buts, ça change chaque année. Pour moi, le Ballon d'Or, c'est qqn qui porte son équipe, marque des buts dans les moments difficile et gagne des titres." Benzema : "4è, 3è, 2è ou 30è, c'est pareil, l'important c'est de le gagner. Parfois c'est le palmarès, parfois c'est le nb de buts, ça change chaque année. Pour moi, le Ballon d'Or, c'est qqn qui porte son équipe, marque des buts dans les moments difficile et gagne des titres." https://t.co/CyGCASMRI0 Karim Benzema : "Remporter le Ballon d'Or en 2022 ? Pourquoi pas, on peut se fixer ça comme un objectif, mais je ferais tout mon possible pour faire mieux que l'année dernière."(🎙️ @telefoot_TF1 Karim Benzema : "Remporter le Ballon d'Or en 2022 ? Pourquoi pas, on peut se fixer ça comme un objectif, mais je ferais tout mon possible pour faire mieux que l'année dernière."(🎙️ @telefoot_TF1) twitter.com/lnstantFoot/st…

Expressing his thoughts on who should be given the accolade, Benzema explained that it should be awarded to the player who proves to be important to his team, scores goals during tough periods and wins trophies. He said:

"[Finishing] 4th, 3rd, 2nd or 30th, it's the same, the important thing is to win it. Sometimes it's the prize list, sometimes it's the number of goals, it changes every year. For me, the Ballon d'Or should be given to someone who carries his team, scores goals in difficult times and wins titles."

Apart from Real Madrid, Benzema has also shone for Didier Deschamps' French national team this season. He has netted five goals in four matches for the world champions since October.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙️| Karim Benzema: "Seeing the supporters chant my name before the Ballon d'Or, singing my birthday, these are things that touch and push me to continue showing things on the pitch!" @telefoot_TF1 🎙️| Karim Benzema: "Seeing the supporters chant my name before the Ballon d'Or, singing my birthday, these are things that touch and push me to continue showing things on the pitch!" @telefoot_TF1 #rmalive

Real Madrid star Benzema finished fourth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or

While Benzema has been in red hot form this season, he also had a spending 2020/21 campaign. The Frenchman contributed to a total of 39 goals from 46 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

However, the 34-year-old did not have a single trophy to show for his efforts. Hence, he could only manage a fourth-place finish in last year's Ballon d'Or rankings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite being one of Real Madrid's best players for over a decade, Benzema has never finished in the top three of France Football's rankings. He will be keen to set that record straight soon.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava