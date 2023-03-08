"We can’t get too confident" - Jordan Henderson urges Liverpool teammates to build on win over Manchester United and finish season well

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has told his teammates to remain humble and focused after their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield last Sunday (March 5). The English midfielder has urged his side to build on the win and move forward.

Henderson said (via The Mirror):

“We have to use (the 7-0) in the right way. We can’t can’t get too confident or overconfident, for sure. It was a big day (in Liverpool’s history) and one that we’ve got to enjoy but, at the same time, it’s only another three points and we’ve still got plenty of football to go until the end of the season."

433 @433 yellow cards for Liverpool. of them were for taking off his shirt Mo Salah has only receivedyellow cards for Liverpool.of them were for taking off his shirt Mo Salah has only received 6️⃣ yellow cards for Liverpool. 4️⃣ of them were for taking off his shirt 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/1VGQdfMrBO

He continued:

"We have to finish strongly. Hopefully, this gives everyone the confidence to keep building, keep working and keep going right until the end of the season and see where we can get to.”

The England international further explained that the Reds need to build on the energy they had against Manchester United and use it for the remainder of the season.

He said:

“There are different tests along the way from now until the end of the season that will come and you need to stay positive, stay ready and stay hungry like we were (against United), and that will give us a good chance to finish the season well.”

Henderson concluded:

“The intensity and energy levels for the entire game were high, and something that we have been missing for a while this season. (When) we perform to the levels we are capable of, you get your rewards with the goals.”

Liverpool's dominant 7-0 victory over Manchester United saw Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez each bag a brace while Roberto Firmino netted once.

"One of the best" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's performance in win over Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his side for their performance against Manchester United. The German boss said after the match (per the club's official website):

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way I think everybody saw how good the boys can be. Freak result, top performance. A really top performance from the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special, the best for a long, long, long, long, long, long time. We were there, we were aggressive but we played football."

B/R Football @brfootball 14 goals

4 assists



Darwin Núñez has 18 G/A in his first Liverpool season, and he’s only started 21 games 🤫 14 goals4 assistsDarwin Núñez has 18 G/A in his first Liverpool season, and he’s only started 21 games 🤫 ▪️ 14 goals▪️ 4 assistsDarwin Núñez has 18 G/A in his first Liverpool season, and he’s only started 21 games 🤫 https://t.co/9B21E4Wkpr

Liverpool have had their fair share of struggles this term. The Reds have spent the majority of the campaign outside the top six of the Premier League table.

However, they now find themselves within arm's reach of the UEFA Champions League spots in fifth place after a turnaround in form. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

