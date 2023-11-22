"We can’t play in these circumstances” - Lionel Messi and Argentina walk off pitch after Brazil police attack innocent fans at Maracana 

Lionel Messi walked his Argentina teammates off the pitch at the Maracana as ugly scenes in the stands delayed his side's clash with Brazil tonight (November 21).

Brazilian police were seen attacking fans at the 78,838-capacity stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The authorities were seen hitting fans with batons and sticks as they broke up fights between Argentines and Brazilians. The game was scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET but the game eventually kicked off at 8:00 PM ET.

Lionel Messi made the decision to take his Argentina troops off the field and he was quoted as saying (via Albiceleste Talk):

"We're leaving. We can’t play in these circumstances.”

Several fans were seen in tears as the collision with police took place. It remains to be seen what caused the incident that has delayed the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier.

Argentina headed into the game top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with a five-point lead over fifth-placed Brazil. It marks the first time Lionel Messi has faced his nation's rivals since winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar was delighted Lionel Messi's Argentina won the World Cup

Neymar expressed pride in seeing his longtime club teammate Lionel Messi finally reach the pinnacle of international football. The Al-Hilal superstar said that football had been fair and that the Inter Miami superstar deserved to lift the trophy (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"I was very happy that he won the World Cup. As you said, football was fair this time, since the Brazilian team went out, Messi deserved to end his career like that.”

Messi had failed to win the World Cup on four occasions before doing so in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning the tournament's Golden Ball.

Neymar didn't have as much joy during the competition in the Middle East as Brazil bowed out in the quarter-finals. They suffered a 4-2 defeat to Croatia after a 1-1 draw in extra-time in which the former PSG star scored.

The longtime teammates parted ways this past summer when both left the Parc des Princes. Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract while Neymar headed to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.